Penticton News

Penticton's Apex Mountain sees first snowfall as early bird season passes go on sale

Apex sees first snowfall

Photo: James Shalman Apex Mountain Resort at the Penticton Visitor Centre.

Apex Mountain saw its first snowfall of the season as early bird season passes are available this week.

Until Oct. 19, the passes will be available with 14 free lift tickets and two buddy passes at the Penticton Visitor Centre.

Apex Mountain Resort is working on packing additional snow by purchasing more permanent snow guns.

"We are now able to make snow down the top part of the Ridge Run and build up snow in key areas to use throughout the season," the resort said in a Friday social media post.

"We have also built a new snow fence down the top part of the Ridge Run to help capture and retain snow where it is needed."

Apex season passes will be available at the Visit Penticton centre at the following times:

Oct. 16: 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Oct. 17: 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 19: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To purchase passes online, click here.