Penticton News

Lottery for hospitality workers on now with Okanagan prizes

Big contest supports local

Photo: Hospitality Foundation of BC There are some sweet prizes up for grabs in the Spirit of Hospitality Lottery.

Several Okanagan businesses are stepping up to support the very people who make the tourism destination what it is, by donating to the 7th Annual Spirit of Hospitality Lottery.

The BC Hospitality Foundation’s (BCHF) 2025 Spirit of Hospitality Lottery is now running and includes some of the Okanagan’s most sought-after experiences.

Okanagan prize packages include a two-night stay at Burrowing Owl Estate Winery's Guest House, a private tour and tasting at Stoneboat Vineyards, a $200 JoieFarm Winery gift card and Penticton Lakeside Resort has donated a night’s stay in a West Wing King Parkview Guestroom with parking.

There is also a five-night Big White ski vacation complete with lift passes, rentals, and Tube Park fun, a three-night Sicamous houseboat getaway to explore the Shuswap, and a two-night Revelstoke escape with dining at the 112 Restaurant & Lounge.

There are more than $40,000 worth of prizes up for grabs.

"These prizes are more than dream vacations. They are a way for Okanagan hospitality businesses to give back to the community that supports them and to help raise funds for colleagues facing health crises," the BCHF said.

"The BCHF is a registered charity that provides direct financial assistance to hospitality and tourism workers who face financial hardship due to a serious illness or injury"

Tickets are available in bundles ranging from one for $5 to 20 for $50. Proceeds will go toward the foundation’s goal of raising $65,000. Sales Monday (Sept. 15), with early bird draws scheduled for Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and Oct. 14. The final draw takes place Oct. 31.

Tickets for the lottery, which is presented by the Hotel Association of Vancouver, can be purchased here.