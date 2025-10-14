Penticton News

Drum, dance, and sing in support of Penticton's Discovery House

Drum, dance, and sing

Photo: Contributed 25 Years of Rhythm with Baba Roots coming to Penticton's Cleland Theatre

Come celebrate 25 years of rhythm with Baba Roots and share the heartbeat of West African drumming next month.

Bovenzi will host his family, and fellow drummers together for an afternoon filled with music, connection, and joy in support of Penticton's Discovery House.

The local men’s addiction recovery society has helped hundreds of men find their way out of addiction since opening in 2007.

"Proceeds support Penticton Discovery House Recovery for Men to acquire drums and have support lessons on them, offering residents a powerful tool for healing, recovery, and connection," organizers said.

The event, presented by Jam Camp Society, will have audience members up drumming, dancing, and singing on stage, yo host a "true celebration of community spirit."

Bring your family, your friends, and your love of rhythm. Experience the power of the drum as it unites generations and communities across the valley.

25 Years of Rhythm with Baba Roots takes place on Sunday Nov. 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 pm at Penticton's Cleland Theatre.

For more information and tickets, click here.