Drum, dance, and sing in support of Penticton's Discovery House
Drum, dance, and sing
Come celebrate 25 years of rhythm with Baba Roots and share the heartbeat of West African drumming next month.
Bovenzi will host his family, and fellow drummers together for an afternoon filled with music, connection, and joy in support of Penticton's Discovery House.
The local men’s addiction recovery society has helped hundreds of men find their way out of addiction since opening in 2007.
"Proceeds support Penticton Discovery House Recovery for Men to acquire drums and have support lessons on them, offering residents a powerful tool for healing, recovery, and connection," organizers said.
The event, presented by Jam Camp Society, will have audience members up drumming, dancing, and singing on stage, yo host a "true celebration of community spirit."
Bring your family, your friends, and your love of rhythm. Experience the power of the drum as it unites generations and communities across the valley.
25 Years of Rhythm with Baba Roots takes place on Sunday Nov. 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 pm at Penticton's Cleland Theatre.
For more information and tickets, click here.
More Penticton News
- Lion's Park surveyOliver - 5:00 pm
- Businesses at breaking pointKamloops - 3:00 pm
- Trump uses AI in ad New York - 2:46 pm
- Kelowna rallies for IranKelowna - 2:45 pm
- 5 killed in train collisionSpain - 2:15 pm
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$125,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Yukon South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel