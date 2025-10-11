Penticton News

Cold front moving through the BC Interior brings snowfall warnings for highways

Snow expected on highways

Photo: Shutterstock Drivers should monitor for rapidly changing weather conditions this weekend

A cold front is expected to move through British Columbia's Southern Interior starting Saturday afternoon, which will bring rapidly dropping temperatures and possible snow at higher elevations.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Allison Pass, where 10 - 20 cm of snow is expected to fall on parts of Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton.

Snowy conditions are expected to begin tonight through to Sunday afternoon.

"Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions," Environment Canada said in their warning.

A special weather statement has also been issued for the Okanagan Connector, between Merritt and Kelowna, and Kootenay Pass.

Environment Canada said snow is possible, ranging from two to 10 cm in the high elevation highway passes.

"Snow may rapidly accumulate on roads and visibilities may be greatly reduced leading to difficult travel conditions," Environment Canada says. "Please continue to monitor for rapidly changing weather conditions."

Winter tires are required for highway driving as of Oct. 1.