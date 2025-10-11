Penticton News

Highway 3 reopens through Keremeos after a gas line rupture

Highway 3 reopens

Photo: DriveBC Hwy 3 is closed due to a gas line rupture

UPDATED: 2:24 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 3 has now reopened through Keremeos.

UPDATED:12:50 p.m.

Highway 3 through Keremeos remains closed on Saturday, as crews work on repairing a gas line rupture.

The closure is in both directions between 10th Ave and Boundary Road.

Drivers can detour via Boundary Road to 10th Avenue.

ORIGINAL: 9:26 a.m.

A gas line rupture has closed Highway 3 on Saturday morning through Keremeos.

DriveBC is reporting that the highway is closed in both directions between 10th Ave and Boundary Rd for 1.6 km.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

Travellers are advised to watch for traffic control.