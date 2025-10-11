Penticton liquor store launches tasting room inside hidden old bank vault
Hidden vault inside store
Check out The Vault Liquor Merchants refurbished bank vault in a specialty tasting event this month.
The store is located in the former HSBC bank in Penticton's downtown, and opened in May after major renovations.
Store partners and husband and wife duo Andrew Hall and Megan McKay Hall, along with Leah Garras have opened the store, who all previously been running the Martin Street Liquor Merchants Store together.
The Vault Space is now open for "private tastings, small gatherings, and big ideas."
First up will be a tasting for an alcohol-free wine portfolio from local team of Sommeliers: Somm Zero on Saturday, Oct. 18.
"Taste pairings with a selection of cheeses from Kelowna cheesemonger Perseval & Young and learn all the aspects of pairing your favourite wine flavours with our favourite Somm Zero brands," the store said.
Tickets are $25 and include wines paired with cheeses and other bites. They can be found online here.
The ticket value will be credited to any purchase over $50 after the event.
The event runs from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
