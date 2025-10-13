Penticton News

Penticton's Public Works department starting draining agricultural irrigation systems soon

Irrigation system wind down

Photo: Pixabay City to begin draining agricultural irrigation systems beginning Oct. 17.

A heads up for those connected to Penticton's agricultural irrigation systems, as the Public Works department will start their annual draining on Friday.

In preparation for winter weather, Ellis Creek Irrigation System (Valleyview Road area) and Penticton Creek Irrigation System (Naramata Road area) will be shutting down.

"Orchards, vineyards and others with connections from these systems should take any precautions necessary to protect their irrigation systems," the city said in a news release.

"If your private side irrigation system has been blown out or winterized prior to Oct. 17, please indicate with a coloured ribbon on the City isolation valve so that crews are aware to take extra precaution when draining City system."

If weather patterns drop into negative temperatures prior to this date, the city said the date of shut down may have to be adjusted to protect infrastructure.

If thats the case, an updated notification will be provided.

Any questions regarding the irrigation shut down can be directed to the Public Works Department at 250-490-2500.

To be added to the Irrigation Users e-mail contact list, please email your name, address, phone number and contact email address to [email protected]