Penticton News

Final few weeks to help Penticton's Discovery House in Chopper raffle and online auction

Last chance for raffle tickets

Photo: Casey Richardson File Photo of Discovery House on Winnipeg Street

Grab a ticket or bid on some items before the end of October to support men in Penticton going through their recovery from addiction.

Discovery House's Chopper of Hope fundraiser and their annual Fall Harvest Auction will be wrapping up shortly.

The chopper raffle, presented by Bannister Ford Penticton, was announced back in January, and anticipation has been building to see the project.

The 1971 Harley Davidson was custom built by built by Darrell Richards and Jimmy Slimz, along with 12 clients from Discovery House.

After months of work and community sponsors helped make it possible, the chopper was unveiled.

The fundraiser is in honour of former Discovery House Executive Director Jerome Abraham, who passed away last year when he lost his battle with cancer.

The chopper, which "blends old-school style with modern performance," includes a:

S&S SH93 Engine – Reliable, powerful, and built to last

6-Speed Ultima Transmission – Smooth and modern shifting

Springer Front End – Classic design with updated function

Modern Electronics – All-new for reliability

Custom Seat by Hagel’s Upholstery

Show-Stopping Paint by Maxum Autobody

All-New Parts throughout

Raffle tickets are available until Oct. 31, 2025. A single ticket is $50 and a 3-ticket pack goes for $100.

They can be purchased online here, in person at Discovery House or Bannister Ford Penticton or contact [email protected] | 250-328-5142 for assistance.

The winner will be announced in a draw on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at 3 p.m.

The Fall Harvest Auction has restaurant gift cards, hand crafted items, ski passes and more up for grabs until Oct. 28 at midnight PDT.



"Every bid, donation, and share helps men in recovery access programs like Individual Counselling and Group Support, giving them a safe space and a fresh start," Discovery House said.

All proceeds will directly support Discovery House. To check out the auction, click here.