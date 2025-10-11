Penticton News

Penticton estate on market for $25 million, more than many local wineries

A newly-built home is on the market in Penticton, that if sold near asking price, would be among the most expensive homes ever sold in the Okanagan and worth more than many wineries in the region.

The 9,100-square-foot, six-bedroom, 11-bath home at 1675 Midland Road has been listed for $25 million, according to an REW.ca listing from Lyndi Ainsworth of Engel & Volkers.

The 11-acre property on the Naramata Bench is partially in the Agricultural Land Reserve and comes with 4.7 acres planted in Pinot Noir.

“A bluffside guest cottage and private boat dock complete this remarkable property,” said the listing.

Construction on the home overlooking Okanagan Lake was completed this year.

The most expensive non-farm residential property ever sold in the B.C. Interior, a 20-acre estate in Lake Country, changed hands last month for $17.5 million.

At the start of the year, BC Assessment said the most valuable residential property in the region was 12990 Pixton Rd. in Lake Country, at $15.6 million.

Kelowna’s Rock House, which is currently on sale, was assessed in second place at $14.4 million.

The Penticton home on Midland Road, however, is classified differently because it sits on farm land. BC Assessment leaves farm homes off its rankings of valuable homes.

The $25 million asking price makes it more valuable than many of the wineries that surrounds it. For example, you can buy a Naramata winery with a "widely recognized brand" for less than $3.6 million. The 300-acre Garnet Valley Ranch Winery, near Summerland, is currently listed for $14.9 million.

Janet Hoffman Realty currently has a 20,000-square foot home on 8.5 acres in Lake Country listed for just under $40 million. That property, which has been for sale for years, is also partially within the ALR and is left off BC Assessment's rankings.

