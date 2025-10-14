Penticton News

Township 7 Vineyard & Winery creation named BC's top wine

Photo: Township 7 Township 7’s 2017 seven stars SIRIUS was named B.C.'s wine of the year.

Township 7 Vineyard & Winery was the big winner last week when Okanagan Wine Festivals Society revealed its British Columbia Wine Awards.

The awards celebrated the province's top 50 wines in no particular order, but it did declare an overall winner. That honour went to Township 7’s 2017 seven stars SIRIUS. Township 7 has locations in Penticton and Langley.

“Named after the brightest star in the night sky, SIRIUS is the crown jewel of their sparkling portfolio,” Okanagan Wine Festivals Society wrote in a press release.

“Crafted in the traditional Methode Champenoise style, this exceptional sparkling wine stood tall above the rest—a shining example of craftsmanship, patience and brilliance in B.C. winemaking.”

A panel of 12 judges tested the wines in August to come up with the BC Top 50, which can be found here.