Okanagan Falls fire chief hangs up his hat
Fire chief change-up
The Okanagan Falls Fire Department is saying goodbye to its chief as he hangs up his hat.
Fred Drobransky, the beloved chief of recent years, has stepped down.
In a press release issued Friday, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen thanked him for "his years of service to the community and for continuing to support the department."
Tony Iannella, RDOS protective services coordinator, will be interim fire chief, for now.
Given that Okanagan Falls is in the process of incorporation, there are a lot of moving pieces.
As such, the department will be assisted by Ryan Stoltz in a leadership role.
Stolz's focus will be "on the administrative function as he moves into the interim fire chief role in early 2026. The interim designation for this role is in consideration of the incorporation of Okanagan Falls," reads the press release.
Martin Zenuik will remain the deputy fire chief, with a focus on operations.
