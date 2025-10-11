Penticton News

Put up lights and celebrate disability inclusive hiring in the South Okanagan

Lights for inclusive hiring

Photo: Contributed An example of an NDEAM light up in Whistler in recent years.

The "National Light it Up for NDEAM" campaign is back and it will be on display in the South Okanagan.

NDEAM stands for "National Disability Employment Awareness Month." Every year on the third Thursday in October, businesses and residents are encouraged to "light up" their storefronts, homes, interiors, or wherever else in shades of purple and blue.

"Light it up for NDEAM has evolved from an 'awareness' lighting event to becoming a national movement, sparking conversation about disability inclusive hiring and the many ways people who have a disability contribute to businesses and their communities," reads a press release from the Penticton and District Society for Community Living.

"Its theme emphasizes how a diverse workforce strengthens innovation, increases productivity and promotes community well-being."

This year's event is on Oct. 16.



Ways to participate include:

Lighting up landmarks, community spaces, offices and homes in purple and blue

Wearing purple and blue on October 16th 2025

Sharing photos on social media, using #LightitUpForNDEAM and #EngageTalent

For more information on the event, click here.