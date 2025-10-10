Penticton News

RCMP in Penticton share safety tips for break-ins

RCMP tout window safety

Photo: Facebook RCMP warn against window break-ins.

Penticton RCMP are asking reminding residents of tips to prevent break-and-enter crime.

In a social media post Friday, the police department shared that according to recent data from September, 43 per cent of residential break-ins happen through a window.

They provided the following tips:

Always lock your doors and windows – even when you are home

Keep valuables out of sight from windows or other visible areas

Get to know your neighbours and watch out for each other

Avoid posting about your vacation on social media until you return

Anyone who sees a break-and-enter in progress should call 911.