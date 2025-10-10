Penticton News
RCMP in Penticton share safety tips for break-ins
RCMP tout window safety
Penticton RCMP are asking reminding residents of tips to prevent break-and-enter crime.
In a social media post Friday, the police department shared that according to recent data from September, 43 per cent of residential break-ins happen through a window.
They provided the following tips:
- Always lock your doors and windows – even when you are home
- Keep valuables out of sight from windows or other visible areas
- Get to know your neighbours and watch out for each other
- Avoid posting about your vacation on social media until you return
Anyone who sees a break-and-enter in progress should call 911.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
