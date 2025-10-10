282782
282308
Penticton News  

RCMP in Penticton share safety tips for break-ins

RCMP tout window safety

Chelsea Powrie - Oct 10, 2025 / 4:20 pm | Story: 577330

Penticton RCMP are asking reminding residents of tips to prevent break-and-enter crime.

In a social media post Friday, the police department shared that according to recent data from September, 43 per cent of residential break-ins happen through a window.

They provided the following tips:

  • Always lock your doors and windows – even when you are home
  • Keep valuables out of sight from windows or other visible areas
  • Get to know your neighbours and watch out for each other
  • Avoid posting about your vacation on social media until you return

Anyone who sees a break-and-enter in progress should call 911.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Penticton News

280570