Provincial connections made between Penticton council, province, at UBCM

City-province connections

Photo: City of Penticton Council in action at UBCM.

Penticton city council reports a productive week in Victoria at the annual Union of B.C. Municipalities.

From Sept. 22 to 26, most of council and Mayor Julius Bloomfield along with several staff members attended many meetings with provincial powers and other municipal leaders, advocating for priorities for Penticton including housing response, unhoused issues and public safety.

"A key meeting with Housing and Municipal Affairs Minister Christine Boyle focused on housing and encampment response, building on Penticton’s call for the implementation of Heart and Hearth — a coordinated approach to improving housing flow and encampment management. Council also met with Minister of Forests, Ravi Parmar to discuss maintenance improvements to Forest Service Road 201, and with Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth to address encampment response, transit needs and FSR 201," reads a press release from the city.

"One of the week’s major successes was the referral of Penticton’s resolution on regional housing needs to a UBCM executive special resolution, which was adopted by the membership. This resolution will now guide UBCM’s policy priorities and provincial advocacy through 2026."

Other topics covered included compassionate mandatory care, bail reform and the need for increased Crown prosecutor resources.

“Our participation at UBCM is about more than meetings - it’s about making sure Penticton’s voice helps shape solutions at the provincial level,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

“We’re proud of the relationships we’ve built and the leadership all partners are showing on some of the most complex issues facing local governments today. UBCM provides a critical platform for municipalities to bring forward solutions and build momentum on shared challenges. Penticton’s strong presence this year reflects our commitment to advancing housing, safety and transit priorities through meaningful dialogue with provincial partners."

Meetings took place with BC Housing CEO Vincent Tong, Minister of State, Terry Yung, senior RCMP officials and BC Corrections, as well as Interior Health leadership.

The latter had a focus on creating "greater collaboration in responding to shared opportunities and concerns."

The total estimated cost for the trip, which included five council members and three staff members, was $30,000.