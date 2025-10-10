Penticton News

Final push on Penticton water upgrade project will see traffic delays

Photo: Google Penticton Avenue at Kensington Street will see delays in coming weeks.

Expect traffic delays in certain areas of Penticton as the final stretch of a months-long water system upgrade comes to a close.

For the next few weeks, crews will be working longer hours to finish replacing piping, valves and other infrastructure around Duncan Reservoir. The work impacts the source of 70 per cent of the city's tap water.

The area of Penticton Avenue is the last stage. Expect traffic impact and detours, particularly around the intersection at Kensington Street.

"Anyone driving through the area is reminded to slow down, watch for signs and traffic flaggers, and plan for extra time," reads a press release from the city issued Friday.

