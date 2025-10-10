Penticton News
Final push on Penticton water upgrade project will see traffic delays
Final water project push
Expect traffic delays in certain areas of Penticton as the final stretch of a months-long water system upgrade comes to a close.
For the next few weeks, crews will be working longer hours to finish replacing piping, valves and other infrastructure around Duncan Reservoir. The work impacts the source of 70 per cent of the city's tap water.
The area of Penticton Avenue is the last stage. Expect traffic impact and detours, particularly around the intersection at Kensington Street.
"Anyone driving through the area is reminded to slow down, watch for signs and traffic flaggers, and plan for extra time," reads a press release from the city issued Friday.
More information about the project can be found online here.
More Penticton News
RECENT STORIES
- Downtown storefront guttedKamloops - 8:56 am
- Canadian dies in Iran protestCanada - 8:32 am
- Flea announces solo albumEntertainment - 8:12 am
- Beckham lands starring roleEntertainment - 8:12 am
- Too busy for personal lifeEntertainment - 8:10 am
Real Estate
107/107A 255 Feathertop Way
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$590,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$590,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Wrath South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
© 2026 Castanet.net