Penticton News

Okanagan Granfondo cancellation was planned prior to tragic death, says organizer

Death didn't cancel race

Photo: OG Events OG Events says death at the race wasn't the cause of cancellation

The cancellation of a beloved South Okanagan cycling event was not related to a death on the course this summer, according to an organizer.

The Okanagan Granfondo bike race, organized by OG Events, recently announced it would be hanging up its helmet.

That news followed a tragic 2025 event — in July, while participating in the race, Lower Mainland woman Ava Choy was struck by a vehicle and killed in the White Lake Road area.

Granfondo organizers at the time issued a brief statement offering prayers for the victims of the crash and their families, confirmed they were cooperating with RCMP, and suggested any cyclists or spectators who "may need support" should call HealthLink BC.

At the time, Castanet asked organizers, in brief, whether Okanagan Granfondo had any existing policy in place that would trigger stopping a race mid-way, whether all riders and racers continued along the same route even after the seriousness of the incident was known, and whether there would be an internal review of the route and the safety measures in place before the event took place again.

No response was received.

Then on Oct. 2, organizers announced the Granfondo would be cancelled for good, stating in part that it was "the right moment to shift gears."

In an emailed statement to Castanet Thursday, OG Events executive director Jodi Cross said that "rising costs on things such as traffic management, which have increased by 200% since COVID, are the reason."

When asked directly by Castanet whether the death of Ava Choy played a role in the decision to end the race, Cross said: "Obviously it had an impact on everyone involved this year, it is not the reason I am stopping the event that was already decided prior to this years [sic] event."

Cross said that the decision to cancel the event had been in the works for 16 months.

"It's been feeling like the right time to pivot and explore new opportunities. The increase in operational costs merely validates my decision to change direction. We will be launching a new gravel cycling event in the Okanagan that will be held next June," Cross said.

A police investigation into the death of Choy is ostensibly ongoing.