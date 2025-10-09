Summerland News

Summerland ex-cop who shot wife gets day parole

A former Summerland police officer in prison in Ontario for killing his common law wife has been granted day parole.

Keith Wiens was found guilty in 2013 of second degree murder in the shooting death of Lynn Kalmring two years earlier.

He shot Kalmring to death in what was described in court as an alcohol-fuelled rage and then placed a knife in her hand in an attempt to later plead self defence.

He was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Since then, he has been allowed increasing levels of freedom, including most recently temporary leaves from prison.

Now, Wiens will have day parole.

The parole board's decision notes that Wiens has acknowledged problems with temper and with alcohol, and that Wiens has admitted he was a "coward ... trying to cover my own butt" after the killing.

The parole board decision's risk estimate includes the statement that Wiens he presents "a high risk for violence against future intimate partners."

It also states that, following the Statistical Information on Recidivism scale, it is unlikely he will reoffend within three years of his release, and that overall, risk would be manageable while Wiens is on parole.

Wiens will reside at a community-based residential facility — the location of which is unstated — and will continue contact with his family, who have been supportive.

"CSC recommends the board grant day parole, noting you have significantly improved accountability, made progress addressing criminogenic risk factors through programming, demonstrated positive institutional behaviour, and received positive feedback," reads the parole decision.

Wiens' day parole will last six months, at which time it will be re-evaluated.