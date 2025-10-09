Penticton News

Man who bit off end of police officer's pinky in Penticton to remain in psychiatric hospital

Photo: Glacier Media File Photo Man who assaulted Penticton RCMP officer to remain under supervision

A man who confronted a police officer in Penticton and ended up biting off the end of their pinky finger will remain in Forensic Psychiatric Hospital (FPH) custody.

William Thomas Elgin Parolin, 39, was found not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder on Nov. 30, 2023, for his actions in Penticton that involved a single count of assault.

According to the decision published recently by the BC Review Board, Parolin most recent hearing took place on Dec. 20, 2024, to review the custody disposition.

The offence occurred in the early morning hours of March 22, 2023. Parolin believed that police officers were planning to take him to community mental health doctors for his overdue injection of antipsychotic medication, and decided to go to the Penticton RCMP station to observe them.

"Around 1 a.m., he walked to the parking lot and approached an officer who was sitting in a police cruiser," the decision reads.

The officer asked Parolin if he could help, and Parolin repeatedly blew smoke into the driver’s side window.

When the officer attempted to get out of his vehicle, Parolin kicked the door shut.

The situation escalated as a second officer arrived, and Parolin became agitated, flailing his arms and demanding answers to questions such as “How much will you pay me?” “Are you compromised?” and “Do you know the real truth about COVID?”

More officers arrived to arrest him under the Mental Health Act (MHA), and they all fell to the ground when Parolin resisted.

One officer suffered a fractured wrist in the pileup, and Parolin ended up biting off the end of a police officer’s pinky finger before he was subdued and handcuffed.

Parolin was sentenced to serve an indefinite detention order in an FPH, where he has remained since.

Parolin has had eight prior psychiatric admissions to the hospital, and he was eventually diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The board received reports from his treating psychiatrist, social workers, and a review board liaison.

The doctor reported that Parolin had been granted staff-supported community outings to begin escorted access to the community and is on a waitlist to be transferred to the medium security unit.

He said that Parolin was eager to attend rehabilitative and psychotherapeutic programming. He still exhibits symptoms of schizophrenia and possible auditory hallucinations, along with exhibiting paranoia, such as believing his food or his vitamins have been tampered with.

From the reports, the board concluded that Parolin has ongoing symptoms of his schizophrenia and does not accept that he needs treatment.

"If he were to escape, he would not likely maintain his mental health in the community," the decision said.

"The board concluded that the accused’s risk to the community is too great to allow for unescorted access to the community."

The board agreed that Parolin should remain at the FPH and ordered a custody disposition, reviewable in 12 months.