Osoyoos man given probation after indecent exposure

An Osoyoos man has been sentenced to 30 months of probation after exposing his genitals in a public area last year.

Robert Gunderson, 77, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Thursday to hear his sentence after pleading guilty to committing an indecent act in a public place.

Court heard that on June 30, 2024 at 1:35 p.m., police received a report about a man on the Pioneer Walkway just off Main Street in the heart of Osoyoos.

RCMP were told that a man was exposing his penis to the public, including children.

A seven-year-old child saw him sitting on a bench with his penis outside of his bike shorts, held in his hand. The child told her parents, and her father went back to the location and took several pictures before the man, later identified as Gunderson, realized and got up and biked away.

The photos were sent to RCMP, who recognized Gunderson from a previous interaction one month prior — he had been caught changing in public, from bike pants to other pants, and by doing so exposing himself. He received a warning.

Gunderson's counsel read into the record that doctors found he may have mild cognitive issues, including some that may indicate problems with impulse control.

His counsel also noted that Gunderson has "sought and obtained counselling since the incident," and has "settled down a lot," and has been willing to participate fully in the justice system with humility.

"I am deeply sorry for the behaviour I have exhibited in public. I am still very confused as to why I did it," Gunderson said in court, adding he has sought the expertise of counsellors and other professionals and will continue to do so.

"I take full responsibility."

Judge Gregory Koturbash prefaced his sentence by noting the difficulty of dealing with mental health issues in the court system.

"Too often, the court becomes a place where untreated illness finally collides with the criminal justice system," Koturbash said.

"It is indeed a very frustrating reality, one that reminds us that the justice system is often the very last stop in a long line of missed opportunities for help. I recognize that everything does come at a cost and often a significant one, and that our governments are making a very genuine effort to change the trajectory for those in our communities who live with mental health challenges."

Koturbash sentenced Gunderson to a 30-month probation order, along with conditions including a no contact order with children 16 and under, and potential counselling as instructed by a probation officer.