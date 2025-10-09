Penticton News

'Let's close that chapter': Penticton judge urges continued change after woman steals 8 years after last crime

A Penticton woman was handed a sentence for time served plus one day in jail after stealing from a London Drugs last December.

Court heard on Wednesday that Heather Mcadam, 35, was caught stealing approximately $200 worth of product on Dec. 11, 2024, just before 1 p.m. She was released on an undertaking to attend court.

Mcadam pleaded guilty in April and later didn't attend multiple court dates, landing herself in custody for the past 13 days.

Provincial Crown Danielle Borgia said months ago the plan was for a pre-sentence report to be prepared, which they were hoping could lead to a non-custodial sentence.

"My understanding was that Miss Mcadam was in the midst of moving to what was hoped to be some more stable housing in the spring. I'm not sure what happened, but that did not come to fruition," Borgia said.

She said there is now a more stable form of housing available and resources for Mcadam once she is released.

Crown and defence presented a joint submission and requested that Judge Gregory Koturbash give a ruling on her charges, as he was familiar with her case and circumstances.

It's been eight years since Mcadam had her last conviction. Most of the offences on her record are property-related and breaches of court orders.

A letter was provided from the Penticton and Area Overdose Prevention Society (P+OPS), which detailed how Mcadam has been participating while she was living in their shelter.

The shelter, located at 441 Dawson Avenue, is operating 24/7 year-round through April 2026. The new model the city tried this year had the shelter staying open and offering enhanced services to its patrons.

Koturbash said their letter was impressive, and he continues to see the good work they do in the community.

When given a chance to speak, Mcadam apologized for her actions and said she hoped to put it behind her as she moves forward.

"It's such a big gap in your record, and then to do something like that is disappointing," Koturbash said.

"Let's try and close this chapter for good on coming back to court and committing these sorts of offences."

He said any future sentences would be heavier and gave Mcadam a sentence of 21 days, for which she had served 20.

"Maybe a bit of other payback can be in the work that you do at the shelter as well."