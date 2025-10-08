Penticton News

Keremeos Mayor officially announces plans to resign in early 2026

Photo: Village of Keremeos Mayor Jason Wiebe will be leaving his post soon.

Keremeos Mayor Jason Wiebe officially announced his plans to resign from his position in early 2026 on Wednesday.

Word has been circulating for months that Wiebe was going to be heading north to Prince George and leaving his seat in the Similkameen, since his family had moved away from town.

The village and Wiebe kept tight lipped on the situation, saying they would only share information when the time came, not outright denying the claim.

The press release that announced his future resignation said he is not doing so "lightly."

"He has always cared for the community of Keremeos, however he will be moving away from Keremeos for personal reasons and will not be able to finish out his term," it said.

"In the meantime, he has every intention of satisfying all requirements of the British Columbia legislation regarding the meeting attendance requirements for council members."

Plans are for the mayor to hold off on resigning until after Jan. 1, 2026, to avoid triggering a by-election and "save the municipality more than $10,000 which equates to a one per cent tax increase to the ratepayers of Keremeos."

Once Wiebe had tendered his resignation, the village said the remaining council members will rotate as Deputy Mayor until October 2026.

"When the Mayor tenders his resignation letter, a further statement will be made by council."

Castanet has reached out to Wiebe for further comment.