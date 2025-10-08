Police investigating after Penticton MLA says rocks were thrown at her house
Seeking info on MLA attack
RCMP are investigating an alleged attack on Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee, after she says that rocks were thrown at her home and vehicle last week.
Boultbee, a former Penticton city councillor, was elected in October 2024 for her first term. She is a member of the Conservative opposition to the current NDP government.
On Friday, she posted to X, saying several vehicles and individuals approached her home on Thursday night at approximately 10 p.m.
"Rocks were thrown at my home and vehicle. Police were called and investigated. While the motive or perpetrators remain unknown to me, this is very distressing in light of recent events," her post said.
The RCMP confirmed the incident occurred on Wednesday and emailed Castanet a statement stating that no arrests have been made at this time.
"We’re encouraging anyone with information to contact us," RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said.
Premier David Eby reposted Boubtlbee's statement, writing, "No matter our differences, we can all agree that political violence, especially the targeting of the home of an elected official, has no place in our province."
MLAs throughout the provinces also offered messages of support to Boultbee and condemned any violence put towards her.
Boultbee did not respond to Castanet's request for comment on the incident.
If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or report anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Last night at approximately 10 PM several vehicles and individuals approached my home and rocks were thrown at my home and vehicle. Police were called and investigated. While the motive or perpetrators remains unknown to me, this is very distressing in light of recent events.…— Amelia Boultbee (@amboultbee) October 3, 2025
