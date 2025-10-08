Penticton News

RDOS issues water quality advisory and immediate irrigation ban for part of Okanagan Falls

A pump failure in the lower zone of the Okanagan Falls water system has resulted in a water quality advisory and an immediate irrigation ban on Wednesday.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued the two notices after a failure at Well #5 led to the backup source at Well #2 being brought online.

"Residents with infants and young children in the Lower Zone are advised to use a safe alternate source of water during this time when preparing baby formula due to elevated manganese levels. Boiling water will NOT remove manganese," the release reads.

"An Irrigation Ban is also being implemented to reduce demand on the water system. The backup source has a lower pumping capacity and may not be able to meet the needs of the entire Lower Zone during high-use periods."

There may be increased discolouration or sediment in the water during this time.

Residents who experience dirty water are advised to run their cold-water tap only and/or garden hose until the water runs clear. People are also advised to check the water quality before laundering clothing.

"The RDOS are reminding all business owners/operators (bed and breakfasts) and public facilities operators that it is the responsibility of said establishments to notify their customers of the Water Quality Advisory."

Further questions can be directed to RDOS Public Works at 250-490-4135 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday.

For after-hours water emergencies, call RDOS Regional Dispatch at 250-490-4141.