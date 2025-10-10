Penticton News

Float applications open for Penticton's Magic on Main Street’s Santa Claus Parade

Book in Santa parade float

Photo: Mike Biden FIie photo of the past Santa Parade through Penticton

The Santa Claus Parade is coming back to town – and applications are now open with the City of Penticton to register a float.

The holiday event brings thousands of people downtown each year to watch dozens of floats head down Main Street as part of the Magic on Main Street festivities and official light up of downtown Penticton.

The events will take place on Sunday, Nov. 30.

Organizations have until Nov. 21 to apply to enter a float into the parade.

More details, including application forms, can be found on the city’s website online here.

The city announced on Wednesday that they will be offering a free Park ‘n Ride shuttle service through BC Transit once again for the event, and more details will be released closer to the date.