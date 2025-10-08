Penticton News

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland tour making stop in Penticton with all new show

Holiday wonder cirque act

Photo: TCG Entertainment The Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland will stop at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) in Penticton,

Penticton will get to see the all new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland tour show this December, with the event promising to bring even more spectacular cirque acts.

Cirque Musica will stop at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. The holiday show has been running for more than 16 years.

“This year, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland has even more cirque acts to captivate and inspire awe in our audiences. We are proud to say it’s one of our most beautiful shows in all our years of holiday magic making,” Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of Cirque Musica said in the news release.

“We are so excited to announce we have two Cirque Musica tours stopping in more than 80 cities this year. We look forward to working with our partners, venues and talented cast to bring our spectacular show to families everywhere.”

Come watch performers show off the "daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal music."

Tickets for the Penticton date go on-sale to the general public on Saturday, Oct. 11th at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC.