Riverwatcher at Penticton's Okanagan Lake Dam Passage now live
Watch salmon swim live
Take a look at local salmon making their way home, through the Okanagan Nation Alliance's launch of the "Riverwatcher" at Penticton's fish passage.
On Tuesday, the ONA announced that the Okanagan Lake Dam Passage is now live, allowing people to check out the latest fish sightings.
"After years of hard work restoring salmon passage, the Okanagan is flowing with life again," ONA said in their post.
The camera captures the new passage that runs along the east side of the dam, allowing unfettered flow for any salmon seeking to spawn.
Throughout the past few decades, salmon returning from their trip to the ocean have found no access to Okanagan Lake.
That has changed thanks to the passage, an upgrade from a fishway ladder on the west side of the dam.
The Riverwatcher allows people to explore past dates to find out which fish passed through, their size, and which direction they were swimming.
Check it out online here.
