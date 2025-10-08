Penticton News

Penticton council votes extra cost at park upgrade worth it

Photo: Contributed An example of equipment coming to Penticton's Lakawanna Park

Penticton's Lakawanna Park is getting its full upgrade, as council decided a cost increase is worth it for the community.

The park and spray park were first constructed in 2000, and are now past their usual recommended lifetime.

Council approved the final basic design for a full upgrade and expansion in February at a budget of $1.35 million, directing staff to head forward through the detailed final design phase.

After detailed study, the budget is now estimated at $2 million overall, a shortfall of $650,000.

Increased costs came from items related to accessibility and multi-generational design, upgraded landscaping irrigation, a fitness zone and more priorities that came from the public during the feedback period.

Staff explored ways to save money, including scaling back equipment, salvaging existing materials for reuse, using internal staff for tasks like tree removal, landscape irrigation and site furniture installation. Nothing quite bridged the gap.

"While every effort has been made to manage costs, the scope of work still reflects the level of investment needed to deliver a safe, functional and lasting space that meets the community vision," explained Ysabel Contreras, parks planner, at Tuesday's council meeting.

Contreras said that staff were able to cobble together shortfalls from previous projects of about $425,000, meaning the remaining $225,000 would be taken from the Community Growing Communities Reserve Fund.

Staff also plan to apply for a grant that might further reduce the gap to less than $200,000.

Coun. Isaac Gilbert praised the consultation done on the project, and said he believed the extra money is worth it.

"We recently just saw a young youth in Summerland who was talking about activities for all, and being able to access abilities for everyone to be able to be in the parks, and I know that the new expansion of Lakawanna has that section of it, for people who are experiencing barriers to activities," Gilbert said.

Couns. Shannon Stewart and Ryan Graham echoed the need for modern, accessible parks.

Council voted all in favour to move forward with the increased cost.