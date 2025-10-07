Penticton News

New Penticton arena project pitch could cost $70M and loss of Memorial

$70M new arena plan

Photo: Pixabay New twin ice rinks may cost $70M in Penticton.

A long-discussed new arena in Penticton may come with a hefty price tag of $70M and a shakeup of existing rinks.

The idea of a new or modernized ice space was first floated in 2017, as the necessity to replace or change the aging Memorial and McLaren arenas became ever more obvious.

At Tuesday's council meeting, council heard final recommendations from four planners, architects and consultants who are members of a team that has been working as a task force on the matter.

The group has concluded that a twin-pad arena at the South Okanagan Events Centre complex is the way to go at a price tag of roughly $70M.

Memorial is suggested to be demolished or, at least, decommissioned. As for McLaren, the idea is a re-vamp it to a six-sheet curling rink plus new amenity spaces and parking, at an additional cost of roughly $7M.

Their study concludes that given population growth, at least one new ice pad will be needed in the next 5-10 years, and recommends one twin-pad arena as a "reasonable" choice for the city.

Photo: Penticton Arena Feasibility Study A basic, unfinished design for a two-story twin rink facility in Penticton.

The roughly $70M price tag is just an estimate at this point, and includes a 25 per cent contingency for proper design and other upcoming costs.

"The idea is that those costs hopefully get focused and reduced somewhat. But other than that, the costs are inclusive of all the things that we're thinking about, including demolition of space," said Johnathan Hack with Sierra Planning and Management.

"There is a question of cost sharing for certain of these costs; we're not there yet, nor would we as consultants throw out in the public realm our opinion on it."

It was important to the team to speak to all stakeholders, including the Okanagan Hockey Academy, the curling club, Glengarry Skating Club, and many other user groups, when coming up with the overall plan.

"We're not taking away from anyone as we make this master plan," said Rick Kozuback of International Coliseums Company.

Kelsey Johnson, general manager of community services with the City of Penticton, echoed that sentiment.

"Our intention here is to maintain the existing ice allocations, and so that includes all of our various user groups that are both dry floor and ice of all different sports, as well as our public skating programs," Johnson said.

Design, funding and other planning would take place from 2026-2028, and construction thereafter through to potential opening in 2030.

Hack concluded his presentation by saying "the need is there," and warned against rising construction costs that could push the price tag even higher if council balks.

"Cost escalation seems to be something that is, you know, 20/20 hindsight [...] let's do it now, because we know it's going to be more expensive in 10 years," Hack said.

"Cost avoidance is part of a funding plan. Doing nothing is also part of a funding plan, because the cost of doing nothing is never nothing."

Penticton council voted to send the project to the next phase of project planning, including preliminary design and site analysis — pending further deliberation and approval when council discusses the overall city budget later this fall.