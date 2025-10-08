Penticton News

Penticton cat reunited with family 47 days later after hitching a ride to the Oliver landfill

Cat reunited after 47 days

Photo: Happy Tails Rescue Oliver is back home with his family in Penticton, after being missing for 47 days

After 47 days out on the run, a Happy Tails Cat Rescue Society alumni kitty has found its way back to its owners in Penticton.

The Oliver-based not-for-profit cat rescue shared on social media on Monday that a cat named Oliver, had hitched a ride from Penticton to the Oliver Landfill.

Unfortunately the cat panicked and jumped out at the landfill, where he raced from the truck.

"Several searches were conducted for him by his family (including hiring a drone to search) and we searched for him too. But sadly no sign of him," the rescue said.

Then on Monday, a call came in from a keen eyed neighbour that saw a grey kitty in a vineyard nearby.

"His family went and it was Oliver! He is alive and so happy to be home with his loving paw-rents and his brother," Happy Tails said.

"Thanks to everyone who kept their eyes peeled for him and to the kind person who called in the sighting today that allowed him to finally get home after being lost for 47 days."

Happy Tails operates throughout the South Okanagan, rescuing, rehabilitating and re-homing cats. For more information on their work, head to their website here.