Penticton man sentenced for wielding knife at community safety officer

A Penticton man has been sentenced to a little under a year in prison for attacking a peace officer with a knife.

In Penticton Provincial Court Monday, Joshua Merlyn Penner, 35, appeared to learn his sentence for the 2023 violent incident.

Court heard that on the morning of August 5, two community safety officers were doing checks on people sheltering at the triangle park on Main Street at Preston Avenue to do wellness checks and move folks along as necessary.

Penner was there, and when he was roused, he began to use fentanyl. When one of the safety officers told him he could not do that there, Penner stood up and brandished a knife, saying to "leave him alone” or he would stab or kill them.

A couple intervened and tried to get Penner to settle down, and a fight broke out.

Police were called, who arrived and arrested Penner.

Court heard that since that moment, one of the community safety officers on scene has suffered greatly from post-traumatic stress disorder and being unable to return to work as a community safety officer, resulting in a significant pay cut at her new job.

She also reports hyper vigilance in public, for fear of running into Penner.

Penner has a troubled history with substances and has tried and failed recovery programs in the past, but is trying to walk the straight and narrow.

He told the judge "I have remorse [...] I am sorry for what I've done."

Counsel for Penner argued for a conditional release, meaning jail served in the community, whereas the Crown sought time behind bars.

The judge, while giving Penner points for remorse and attempts to clean up his act, did not trust that a conditional sentence would keep the community safe.

"Deterrence and denunciation are the primary considerations of sentencing for offences involving violent assault," Judge Lynnet Jung said.

She sentenced Penner to a collective 10 months in prison for the incident, followed by two years on probation.