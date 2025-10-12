Penticton News

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen facilities Thanksgiving closures

RDOS facilities closures

Photo: Castanet RDOS facilities will close for Thanksgiving Monday.

Some Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen offices and facilities will not be open this coming Monday, Oct. 13 in observance of the Thanksgiving statutory holiday.

The main office on Martin Street in Penticton and the Okanagan Falls Community Services location in Okanagan Falls will both be closed.

Campbell Mountain Landfill will be open from 8:30 a.m .to 4 p.m., but the Okanagan Falls and Oliver landfills as well as the Keremeos Transfer Station will be closed.

The Similkemeen Recreation Centre office will be closed, but the centre will remain open for booking and the gym open to passholders.

The Similkameen Visitor Centre will be closed.