Penticton News
Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen facilities Thanksgiving closures
RDOS facilities closures
Some Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen offices and facilities will not be open this coming Monday, Oct. 13 in observance of the Thanksgiving statutory holiday.
The main office on Martin Street in Penticton and the Okanagan Falls Community Services location in Okanagan Falls will both be closed.
Campbell Mountain Landfill will be open from 8:30 a.m .to 4 p.m., but the Okanagan Falls and Oliver landfills as well as the Keremeos Transfer Station will be closed.
The Similkemeen Recreation Centre office will be closed, but the centre will remain open for booking and the gym open to passholders.
The Similkameen Visitor Centre will be closed.
More Penticton News
RECENT STORIES
- Rodeo closes out of cautionSummerland - 12:10 pm
- Get dancing at CarnivalVernon - 12:00 pm
- Council backs rental buildsKamloops - 12:00 pm
- Dozens rally for GreenlandNunavut - 11:40 am
- Vees win streak at 10 gamesWHL - 11:22 am
Real Estate
2122 Hwy 95
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$125,000
more details
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$125,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Platinum (& Opal) South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
© 2026 Castanet.net