Join the family fun at 'Nightmare on Front Street' in Penticton this Halloween

Chelsea Powrie - Oct 8, 2025 / 6:00 pm | Story: 576612

Spooky season is coming to downtown Penticton.

On Halloween, Friday Oct. 31, join the fun at Nightmare on Front Street, a free event presented by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association.

There will be a costume contest, face painting, a bouncy castle and photo booth, pumpkin decorating, live music, food and drinks.

And, of course, trick-or-treating at local businesses!

The family-friendly event is open to all, and takes place from 4 to 6 p.m.

