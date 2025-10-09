Penticton News
Join the family fun at 'Nightmare on Front Street' in Penticton this Halloween
'Nightmare on Front Street'
Spooky season is coming to downtown Penticton.
On Halloween, Friday Oct. 31, join the fun at Nightmare on Front Street, a free event presented by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association.
There will be a costume contest, face painting, a bouncy castle and photo booth, pumpkin decorating, live music, food and drinks.
And, of course, trick-or-treating at local businesses!
The family-friendly event is open to all, and takes place from 4 to 6 p.m.
