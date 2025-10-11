Penticton News
Penticton designates a week as 'Rotary Awareness Week'
Be aware of the Rotary
Penticton city council has proclaimed Oct. 18 to 25 Rotary Awareness Week, which encompasses World Polio Day on Oct. 24.
A delegation from the Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise and several Rotarians spoke to council Tuesday, asking for the proclamation in light of Rotary's commitment to a worldwide and local effort to ensure polio is eradicated globally.
They also asked that Rotary banners be hung at City Hall during the awareness week.
Council proclaimed the week at Tuesday's meeting.
More Penticton News
RECENT STORIES
- Spec tax forms on the wayThompson-Okanagan - 6:14 pm
- Vees to face UpperDek-ersPenticton - 6:00 pm
- A week of family activitiesKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Musical tribute to 'Papa'Peachland - 5:25 pm
- Set for Broadway closureVancouver - 5:08 pm
Real Estate
4345 Gallaghers Fairway S
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$925,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$925,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Wrath South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
© 2026 Castanet.net