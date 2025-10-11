Penticton News

Penticton designates a week as 'Rotary Awareness Week'

Be aware of the Rotary

Photo: Facebook/Penticton Sunrise Rotary Penticton declares "Rotary Awareness Week"

Penticton city council has proclaimed Oct. 18 to 25 Rotary Awareness Week, which encompasses World Polio Day on Oct. 24.

A delegation from the Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise and several Rotarians spoke to council Tuesday, asking for the proclamation in light of Rotary's commitment to a worldwide and local effort to ensure polio is eradicated globally.

They also asked that Rotary banners be hung at City Hall during the awareness week.

Council proclaimed the week at Tuesday's meeting.