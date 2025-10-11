280817
Penticton designates a week as 'Rotary Awareness Week'

Be aware of the Rotary

Chelsea Powrie - Oct 10, 2025 / 6:00 pm | Story: 576606

Penticton city council has proclaimed Oct. 18 to 25 Rotary Awareness Week, which encompasses World Polio Day on Oct. 24.

A delegation from the Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise and several Rotarians spoke to council Tuesday, asking for the proclamation in light of Rotary's commitment to a worldwide and local effort to ensure polio is eradicated globally.

They also asked that Rotary banners be hung at City Hall during the awareness week.

Council proclaimed the week at Tuesday's meeting.

