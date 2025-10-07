Penticton News

Penticton Tennis Club welcomes Discovery House members to play to provide 'healing through motion'

Activity to help recovery

Photo: Penticton Tennis Club Community partnership between the Penticton Tennis Club and Discovery House.

The Penticton Tennis Club wanted to give a helping hand to members of recovery resource societies, hosting evenings of tennis for the month of September.

Residents of Discovery House and Bridge House came out Wednesday evenings to play tennis as a part of the club’s Community Outreach Program, which aims to deliver their stated purpose “to promote the love of tennis” and provide an opportunity of “healing through motion."

Blaine Russell, executive director of Discovery House, shared in a news release that the club coaches provided lessons, while volunteers also played and organized games with the group.

"For some it was an introduction to the sport – for others – reviving an activity from their youth. For all it was a great amount of fun, physical activity and socialization."

This year, every participants left with a tennis racquet of their own, a can of tennis balls, and tennis attire, which were all thanks to donations from the local tennis community.

"We are deeply grateful to the Penticton Tennis Club and its members for extending such kindness and inclusion to our residents,”Russel said.

“Opportunities like this go far beyond sport — they create healing, build confidence, and show our men that the community truly believes in their recovery journey."