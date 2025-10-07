Penticton News

Penticton council declares October 'Library Month'

It's officially 'Library Month'

Photo: Google Street View Penticton declares "Library Month"

Penticton city council has officially proclaimed October as "Library Month," and it's a great time to get a card.

At Tuesday's council meeting, Michelle Echlin, digital services technician, and Stephanie James, public services librarian with the Penticton Public Library, made a brief presentation outlining their plans for the month.

Specifically, this October, the library is running a card drive for adults in Penticton, and will also be highlighting "the creative potential of the library's makerspace."

"Any patron over the age of 18 has to bring in another adult to the library who has either a lapsed card or no card at all, and then the new person also gets a library card," explained James.

"Then both our existing patron and our new patron, get the chance to colour in a special edition image, which will then be sublimated using our library's makerspace technology onto their very own book bag."

They will also be entered into a gift card draw.

In addition, they are running a youth library card drive, which means anyone 17 or under can drop by the library, colour in a colouring page and be entered to win a gift certificate either to Coles or The Bookshop, plus take home a 3D-printed dragon.

There is plenty more in the works, creative and inclusive educational and social events for adults and youth alike.

Some council members chimed in with praise.

"I just wanted to give a shout out to both of you and as well all the staff at the library," said Coun. Ryan Graham.

"Being your council liaison this last year certainly opened my eyes with respect to the library and the culture and environment that is that library. It's a safe place for many ages. The work you guys are doing and expanding and pushing the envelope is really good to see."

"Library Month" is a nationwide initiative, and Penticton council was happy to get on board to officially declare it locally to celebrate the work the Penticton Public Library does.

More information on library initiatives can be found online here.