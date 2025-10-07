Penticton News

Penticton Regional Hospital gifted high-tech pediatric crib thanks to local's initiative

High-tech crib at hospital

Photo: SOS Medical Foundation Lyndie, Hollie Tayal and Zach Goerlitz with the new pediatric crib at Penticton Regional Hospital.

A new pediatric crib with state-of-the-art equipment has been purchased for the Penticton Regional Hospital, thanks to a generous donation.

In a press release issued Tuesday, the SOS Medical Foundation was pleased to announce the purchase thanks to a $16,500 donation through the PurKids Foundation.

It all began when Hollie Tayal, a Penticton business owner of a Modern Purair franchise operation, had to take her young daughter Lyndie to the emergency department.

They had no crib available, meaning Tayal needed to stay by her daughter's side in a regular hospital bed the whole time.

She decided to try and make a difference for future young patients who cannot be left alone in a regular bed. She reached out to the SOS Medical Foundation, and with help from PurKids — the charitable arm of Modern Purair — the money was secured.

The crib is designed specifically for hospital use, with enhanced safety features and medical adaptability.

"This gift demonstrates the incredible impact one person can have when they see a need and step forward to meet it,” said Ian Lindsay, CEO of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.

“Thanks to Hollie’s initiative and the PurKids Foundation’s generosity, families across the South Okanagan will benefit from safer, more comfortable pediatric care in our emergency department.”

The pediatric crib is now in use at PRH.

To learn more about the SOS Medical Foundation, click here.