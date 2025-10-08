Penticton News

Penticton council green lights urban deer management committee

Photo: FIle photo Penticton city council has green lit a committee specifically looking at urban deer.

The problem of urban deer in Penticton will be addressed by an official committee.

At a meeting this spring, council heard a presentation from the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship which outlined potential options for deer management, including discussions around culling, trapping, fencing, and relocation — the last of which is no longer an option due to the threat of spreading Chronic Wasting Disease to ungulate populations both domestic and wild.

Council then voted to have staff put together terms of reference for establishing an urban deer management committee, which was adopted at Tuesday's meeting.

The committee will involve seven members, including representatives from city staff, PIB or other local Indigenous groups, Conservation Office Service staff, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen staff, potentially SPCA or other animal rights group representation, and several citizen volunteers, including those with knowledge of wildlife and particularly deer as well as a council liaison to the committee.

The committee will likely meet on a monthly basis or as needed through the summer of 2026, at which time it would be disbanded.

"Its primary role will be to support the development of the Urban Deer Management Strategy, including coordination of the provincially required deer count and guidance on public engagement efforts," reads the staff report that council heard Tuesday.

"The committee will also provide recommendations on interim actions the city can take to address urban deer issues, as well as advise on early implementation steps following adoption of the strategy."

All committee-related costs, namely the goal of developing an urban deer strategy, will need to be funded by the city. Staff estimate this will cost $15,000, money which will be used to bring in subject matter experts, cover deer count expenses and support public engagement.

Provincial grants are no longer available, as funding resources have been redirected to the fight against Chronic Wasting Disease.

Council voted unanimously without further discussion to go forward with establishing the committee, allocating the $15,000 for the strategy development.