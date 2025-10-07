Penticton News

American country music singer and songwriter Hardy coming to play in Penticton

Photo: Ryan Smith Hardy is coming to play the SOEC in Feb. 2026

An American country music singer and songwriter will coming to Penticton early next year, on the road for his new studio album tour.

Hardy, who is known for his songs Truck Bed and Favourite Country Song, will be playing the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026 with special guests Cameron Whitcomb and McCoy Moore.

Hardy is a five-time ACM award winner and two-time CMA award winner, who has also won three CMA Triple Play awards, was named the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year and is a three-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year.

A venue presale through the SOEC Cyber Club begins Thursday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. General ticket sales start Friday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC.



To join the SOEC Cyber Club for access to exclusive presales, click here.