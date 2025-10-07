Penticton News

Go, Holland, Go: Community rallies behind young girl with Cerebral Palsy hoping for accessible playground

100s support right to play

Photo: Monique Tamminga Go, Holland, Go! Summerland girl with Cerebral Palsy celebrates with friends and family at fundraiser event for accessible playground.

More than 100 people joined Trout Creek Elementary Grade 1 student Holland Van Gurp who walked with her walker all the way from her school to Powell Beach and back on Monday in an effort to raise funds for an accessible playground.

“Go Holland Go” could be heard and was seen on home-made signs as the huge crowd, which included several adults and children who use wheelchairs went with the six-year-old who has Cerebral Palsy.

“Thank you, thank you. What an amazing community we have. We are so blessed,” said Holland’s mom Katie who organized the fundraising day which included fancy cupcakes, cookies and a donation table.

Holland also thanked the crowd, which saw many of her school friends, school staff and family attend.

The Van Gurps have a big goal of raising around $90,000 to add a rubberized surface and accessibility features to the playground at Trout Creek. Currently, the playground flooring is small pebbles, which is difficult for a wheelchair or walker to get around in.

The playground is at the end of its life and the school will eventually be getting a new one.

"I kind of assumed at first, well maybe then they're going to make it inclusive and accessible if they're building a new one," Katie told Castanet.

"I’m still shocked that in 2025, when the school districts are getting new playgrounds, that it’s not mandatory for them to be built to be inclusive and accessible.”

The Summerland school did bring in an accessible swing last year.

Monday also marked World CP Day.

"Holland decided on World CP Day because it's a day we celebrate and since she's been getting better and better at using her walker, we decided that we would do a walk to fundraise," Katie said.

"She is so determined for this playground, she honestly blows me away. She's just such a little go-getter."

Her dad Will also couldn’t be more proud of her.

“Holland was so determined to walk the whole thing and she did it,” he said. “It’s so incredible to see this turn out and the support of the community.”

People can still donate by e-transfer to [email protected].

On Friday Oct. 10, Holland will bring a certified cheque with the total amount raised and a print out of all donations given to the school for those who would like a taxable write-off receipt.