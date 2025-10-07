Penticton News

Penticton's Cannery Trade Centre to host family fun day and raise money for hospice care

Photo: Visit Penticton Come one come all to the Cannery Trade Centre for family friendly fun this weekend

Come one, come all to The Cannery Trade and Convention this weekend for an afternoon of fun, food and fundraising for World Hospice Day.

On Saturday, Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Moog & Friends Hospice House has partnered with the trade centre and many of the businesses inside for a family-friendly day.



"We invite you to join us inside the Cannery in front of One 14 Coffee Co. Enjoy live music, children’s art table, pet therapy dogs Fig & Fred and check out our pink Dogwood tree filled with prizes generously donated from Cannery businesses," reads a press release from Moog & Friends.

Prizes include tickets to Many Hats Theatre Company, Sourdough subscriptions to Grist Microbaker, pottery from Donut House Studios, salad dressings from Wineland Dressings and gift certificates & goodies from 4th Meridian Auctions, Ben Appetite, One 14 Coffee Co. and Tin Whistle Brewing.

Plus, be sure to drop into the coffee shop for their Harvest Apple Pie with whipping cream! 25 per cent of proceeds go to Moog & Friends and the work they do supporting South Okanagan families with end of life hospice care.

"See you Saturday and thank you for your support!"