Expert water engineer coming to talk solutions for Sage Mesa water mess outside of Penticton

A renowned water engineer is coming to discuss the beleaguered Sage Mesa Water System.

The Sage Mesa Water Group, which is exploring options to assist the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen in solving the troubled water system northwest of Penticton, announced Monday that engineer Dillon Petrucha will share his expertise.

Petrucha has a track record of working with small water systems around Canada, particularly in affordable manners, which is a key concern for the 242 Sage Mesa households, many with no clean water facing paying for millions in upgrades.

Petrucha provided a Class C engineering report for the Sage Mesa Water System free of charge, and according to the group's press release, has agreed to meet with RDOS Area F director Riley Gettens, RDOS staff, MLA Amelia Boultbee, Mayor of Penticton Julius Bloomfield and MLA Donegal Wilson to present his findings.

The goal is to explore alternatives to the current proposed $33 million price tag.