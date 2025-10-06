Penticton News

Town of Princeton lifts campfire ban

Photo: Castanet File photo: Campfire in Kamloops Fire Centre.

A campfire ban in the Town of Princeton has been lifted.

As of today, Category 1 fires are once again permitted within town boundaries in appropriate locations and with proper supervision and care.

"Do not forget to use responsible campfire practices so you can enjoy the warmth and magic of outdoor fires while protecting yourself, your loved ones, and the environment," reads an update from the town.

For more information on the rules for Category 1 campfires, click here.