Penticton News

Penticton Vees announce 'Lucky Section Night' at upcoming home game

'Lucky night' at the Vees

Photo: Penticton Vees The Penticton Vees during a victorious game earlier this season.

The Penticton Vees have announced "Lucky Section Night," where fans have a chance to win prizes all night long.

On Saturday, Oct. 11 they will host the Kelowna Rockets at 6 p.m. What is special about this game is each section in the South Okanagan Events Centre will be assigned a player from the Vees.

If that player scores, the whole section wins a prize.

Sections will be assigned on game day and posted there and on social media.

“Lucky section night will add a fun element for Vees fans to cheer on their assigned player and win prizes if he scores," said Vees senior vice president Chris Laurie in a press release.

Then, there will be more fun on Thanksgiving Monday, as the Vees take on the Victoria Royals in a matinee game that has been dubbed the "Turkey Tussle."

Puck drop is at 2 p.m. Immediately following the game there will be a family-friendly open skate on the ice and hot chocolate. Fans are suggested to leave their skates and helmets in their vehicles until after the game when they will be allowed to retrieve their gear and re-enter.

Tickets for both games are available online here.