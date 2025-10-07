Penticton News

Travel Penticton marketing group announces new executive director

Photo: Contributed Kevin Pearce is Travel Penticton's new executive director.

Travel Penticton, the local marketing agency, has announced a leadership change.

Thom Tischik is leaving his role as executive director, with thanks for many years of dedication. Replacing him is Kevin Pearce, coming from the Lower Mainland with 30 years of tourism sector experience.

“Thom has been a tireless advocate for Penticton and a trusted partner to operators across the South Okanagan,” said Jamie Moore, Travel Penticton board chair.

“On behalf of the board and our stakeholders, we thank him for his strategic leadership and enduring contributions. We are equally excited to welcome Kevin Pearce, whose entrepreneurial mindset and operator experience position Travel Penticton for its next chapter of growth.”

Pearce has worked in transportation, the ski industry, food & beverage, hotels, events, and is a global award winner in design, branding and experiences.

“I’m honoured to join Travel Penticton and build on the strong foundation Thom and the team have created,” said Pearce.

“My focus will be on listening to our stakeholders, championing remarkable visitor experiences, and aligning our marketing and partnership strategies to drive sustainable, year-round results for Penticton’s tourism economy.”