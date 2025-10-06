Penticton News

Helicopter ball drop raffle will support Summerland accessible camp

Heli-drop raffle for a cause

Photo: Agur Lake Camp Society Have fun at the ball drop raffle and support a great cause in Summerland

An exciting fundraiser is coming to Agur Lake Camp in Summerland, going towards the society that runs the special accessible camp.

On Oct. 13 at 4 p.m., the Summerland Golf Club will host and facilitate the annual event, featuring the spectacular Helicopter Ball Drop Raffle.

"The balls will be dropped from the helicopter onto a target on the driving range. The four closest balls to the flagged hole win the prizes!" explains society office manager Debbie Schneider.

"A ticket costs $10 and gets you a ball in the raffle. Ticket holders have the chance to win one of three incredible cash prizes or a return flight for two to Vancouver! Each raffle ticket purchased contributes to the continued success of Agur Lake Camp."

The popular camp is fully accessible amenities including cabins, paved trails, fishing dock and many adapted outdoor spaces. Hundreds of individuals and families visit every year, to enjoy the great outdoors in an atmosphere of inclusion.

For more information including on tickets and sponsors, click here or drop by Artisans of the Okanagan, Summerland Sweets in Summerland, or Dragon's Den Art in Penticton.