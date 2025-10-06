Penticton News

Fall flair decor at Penticton shops

Bring fall flair indoors

Photo: instagram @tangent_penticton Home furniture from Tangent

Bring the cozy feeling of fall indoors while keeping warm - and impressing your guests!

Penticton-based Arcadia Modern Home has you covered with furniture and decor set to impress.

“My husband Rod and myself opened the store in October 2021,” said co-founder Hayley Mullen. “We both have a passion for carefully crafted design. We hand select a collection of our favourite pieces from all over the world to create our curated storefront we see today.”

Popular sellers such as the Preserved Copper Beech Bunch in. Burgundy area great choice to set the theme for Fall or Thanksgiving.

“We also have some cute boucle pumpkins and fall scented candles (simmered cider is the best!)” said Mullen.

“I think those same branches are great for Thanksgiving or fall in general. Even some beautiful tableware paired with our Peat coloured tapered candles to set a thanksgiving table.”

New to home decor or just unsure of where to start? Mullen has some great advice.

“Start with what you love! A soft colour or texture that inspires you. Let that guide the rest. Later slowly, mix materials and focus on created a space that feels relaxed but refined.”

Visit then in store at 323 Main St or online at arcadiamodernhome.com

And speaking of experience in the industry - be sure to drop in to Tangent Home and Gift, “the brain child of Trevor Guerard, who saw an opportunity to create a specialized design centre in the beautiful brick heritage building at 25 Front Street,” said manager and interior designer Agnes Stayanovich.

“(Guerard) then saw a further opportunity to bring interior designer and business owner Agnes Stayanovich of Lanyon Home on board. Combining (our) knowledge and passion for quality furniture and natural textiles, Tangent opened its doors in August 2024.”

Browse couches and chairs made in Canada, or lead-free glassware and barware from Europe.

“The perfect whisky glass, a Bordeaux stemmed wine glass, a champagne flute or coupe? Yes, we have it. Martini glasses and Tequila glasses? Yes we have that too,” said Stayanovich.

And Tangent has you covered when it comes to bringing a touch of Fall into the home!

“When the weather turns chilly and the leaves start to fall, our textiles like wool, cashmere, mohair, cotton and linen are the natural choice. We are proud to offer exclusive lines of throws from Austria, Scotland, Ireland Peru and Canada. Our luxurious linen towels are made in Canada. Complimented by our hand made pillows and textured cushions in linen and wool, hand embroidered, appliquéd or classic luxury,” explained Stayanovich.

And be sure to check out cordless, rechargeable lamps - a popular bestseller.

And much like Mullen, Stayanovich has some great advice, too.

“Fall in love with just one thing! Be it a beautiful piece of art that draws you in, a couch that makes you want to curl up in the corner with a good book, a cosy throw or maybe it’s one simple coloured wine glass, it’s the beginning of a design. We can help bring the rest to life with our team of design and decorating professionals.”

Visit Tangent in store at 25 Front St. or online at tangenthome.ca

And be sure to stop by Guerard’s other furniture store, Guerard’s Fine Furiture, which is celebrating 80 years in the Okanagan.

The store sells a variety of larger furniture items, with recliners currently on promotion.

Located at 70 Backstreet Boulevard, the store is located just around the corner from Tangent.

You can visit them online at guerards.com

