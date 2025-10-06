Penticton News

'The right to be able to play': Summerland family fundraising so their daughter can use elementary school playground

Photo: Katie Van Gurp The Van Gurp family and their six-year-old daughter Holland are fundraising for an accessible playground

A six-year-old in Summerland is kicking off a major fundraiser for her elementary school, so she can finally go play on the playground.

Katie Van Gurp and her husband have worked to help make sure their daughter Holland, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, will be able to experience everything any other kid could do.

Not only has the family been able to add specially built shopping carts to Penticton grocery stores, they also helped push for installation of Mobi-mat at the south end of Summerland's Gordon Beggs Rotary Beach.

The beach is now home to Mobi mats and Mobi chairs, which will help provide non-slip wheelchair beach access for handicapped accessible paths as well as improved general access for people with mobility issues.

"I feel like you really have to use your voice otherwise sometimes, unfortunately, things don't get done. So I still feel like we have a long way to go but it is getting better," Katie said.

Now the family is trying to get the Trout Creek Elementary School playground upgraded, since Holland is currently the only child in her school that cannot play on the playground.

Katie said the idea came about last year, when Holland started school and the playground was in no way accessible.

"I decided to join the school Parent Advisory Council (PAC) just to, basically, raise awareness and kind of be Holland's voice," she said.

It was then she found out the playground was at the end of its life and the school would be getting a new one.

"I kind of assumed at first, well maybe then they're going to make it inclusive and accessible if they're building a new one. Surely they're going to build it to be for all to use but found out that was not the case and that they don't have the funds for that," Katie said.

"I’m still shocked that in 2025, when the school districts are getting new playgrounds, that it’s not mandatory for them to be built to be inclusive and accessible, but that’s unfortunately the reality we’re still facing."

Throughout last year, they family did some small fundraisers with the PAC and managed to raise $10,000. But they'll still need another $90,000 to add a rubberized surface and accessibility features.

"Every child deserves the right to be able to play and I really need all your help to make this happen," said Katie.

On Monday, which is World CP Day, Holland will walk in her walker from the corner of Nixon and Johnson Street to Powell beach and as far back as she can, starting at 4 p.m.

"Holland decided on World CP Day because it's a day we celebrate and since she's been getting better and better at using her walker, we decided that we would do a walk to fundraise," Katie said.

"She is so determined for this playground, she honestly blows me away. She's just such a little go-getter."

The family will have a donation bucket and cookies, cupcakes for anyone who gives a minimum of a $5 donation.

People can donate by e-transfer to [email protected]

On Friday Oct. 10, Holland will bring to school a certified cheque with the total amount raised and a print out of all donations given to the school for those who would like a taxable write-off receipt.

"I appreciate anyone who will come and show up and support her. This means the world to her and it's going to help not only her but future kids if we can get this playground to be built to be accessible."