Penticton News
RDOS urging e-billing and online payments for South Okanagan-Similkameen residents during postal strike
Use e-billing during strike
South Okanagan-Similkameen residents are being urged to sign up for e-billing and consider online or in-person payment methods to avoid potential service disruptions during the postal strike.
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued a notice on Friday, reminding residents that they are responsible for meeting all payment deadlines. For more information, visit the Finance page on the RDOS website at www.rdos.bc.ca.
Alternate payment options include:
- Online with a credit card
- Through your financial institution (bank or credit union)
- In-person payment at the Regional District Office, 101 Martin Street, Penticton with your cheque, debit card, MasterCard, Visa or cash.
- Drop your cheque after hours through the drop slot located to the right of the front doors
Those awaiting payment from the RDOS by cheque are asked to call 250-490-4140 to discuss options.
Questions about your account can be emailed to [email protected] or by calling 250-490-4140.
For West Bench residents only:
- West Bench 3rd quarter utility invoices are going to be issued on Oct. 8, 2025. Due to the Canada Post strike, those that would like to sign up for e-billing to receive their invoice can email [email protected].
- Alternatively, the invoice will be available for pick-up at the Regional District Office at 101 Martin Street, Penticton, after Oct. 9, 2025. The payment due date is Nov. 14, 2025.
More Penticton News
RECENT STORIES
- Fat shamed by WestJet?Alberta - 4:17 pm
- Avalanche work on Hwy. 1Revelstoke - 3:35 pm
- Flu has peaked in CanadaCanada - 3:31 pm
- Monster trucks to take overKelowna - 3:29 pm
- More outbreaks in regionThompson Okanagan - 3:18 pm
Real Estate
324-1099 Sunset Drive
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$434,900
more details
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$434,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Magpie South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
© 2026 Castanet.net