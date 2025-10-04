Penticton News

RDOS urging e-billing and online payments for South Okanagan-Similkameen residents during postal strike

Use e-billing during strike

Photo: Castanet RDOS recommending residents sign up for e-billing.

South Okanagan-Similkameen residents are being urged to sign up for e-billing and consider online or in-person payment methods to avoid potential service disruptions during the postal strike.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued a notice on Friday, reminding residents that they are responsible for meeting all payment deadlines. For more information, visit the Finance page on the RDOS website at www.rdos.bc.ca.

Alternate payment options include:

Online with a credit card

Through your financial institution (bank or credit union)

In-person payment at the Regional District Office, 101 Martin Street, Penticton with your cheque, debit card, MasterCard, Visa or cash.

Drop your cheque after hours through the drop slot located to the right of the front doors

Those awaiting payment from the RDOS by cheque are asked to call 250-490-4140 to discuss options.

Questions about your account can be emailed to [email protected] or by calling 250-490-4140.

For West Bench residents only: