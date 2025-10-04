Okanagan Falls neighbourhood experiencing water system failure
Water system failure
Repairs are underway in an Okanagan Falls neighbourhood for the Lakeshore Water System, which has experienced an electrical failure at the lake pumphouse.
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued a news release on Saturday alerting all system customers that the issue has resulted in the inability to pump water into the system.
"All Lakeshore waters users are asked to conserve water indoors, shut off all irrigation, and be prepared for a loss of water supply over the next 24 hours," the RDOS said.
"Many customers may already be without water. The reservoirs that still have water are expected to be empty before noon today."
Crews started working on repairs Friday evening, but the RDOS said they do not currently have an estimated time for the restoration of service.
"The RDOS will update system users as soon as information becomes available," they added. "Thank you for your patience and cooperation as crews work to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."
For after-hours water emergencies, reach out to the regional dispatch at 250-490-4141.
