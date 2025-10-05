Penticton News

Penticton photographer raised $1,300 through grad photo sessions to help fund student breakfasts

Raising $1,300 to feed kids

Photo: The Feedway Foundation Douglas raised and donated $1,300 to the Feedway Foundation in support of the Penticton Breakfast Club

A Penticton photographer raised big money for local kids thanks to his sixth annual grad photo sessions for charity.

Douglas Drouin started his fundraiser in 2020 after seeing pandemic closures impact kids' celebration of their hard work in academics.

The goal was to support the School District 67 meals program while also providing a lower-cost grad photo option for families.

Through his grad photo sessions, Drouin raised and donated $1,300 to the Feedway Foundation in support of the Penticton Breakfast Club.

"This donation will go directly toward helping us serve over 1,000 meals every week to students in School District 67 — making sure kids start their day with the fuel they need to learn and thrive" the Feedway shared.

"We’re so grateful for community champions like Douglas, whose creativity and kindness make a real difference right here at home."

This year’s Breakfast Club feeds children at four local schools, including West Bench, Queen's Park, Columbia and Connect Ed.